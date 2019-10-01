Video Shows Engine Cover Peeling Back on United Airlines Flight
September 30, 2019
A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Denver and a passenger caught a video of the terrifying incident.
United Flight 293, which departed from Denver International Airport heading to Orlando on Sunday morning made an emergency landing, returning to the airport after a piece of the engine appeared to dislodge.
@united From all the passengers of flight UA293, this was more than a"minor inconvenince." The engine malfunctioned on the Boeing 737 and this happened MID-FLIGHT.. at first I thought it was a colonial woman on the wing and there was something they weren't telling us. pic.twitter.com/vrMfXEM2n4— Abbi Reznicek (@AbbiReznicek) September 29, 2019
The video shows what looks like part of the engine cover to peel back.
“The engine malfunctioned on the Boeing 737 and this happened MID-FLIGHT.. at first I thought it was a colonial woman on the wing and there was something they weren't telling us,” wrote passenger Abbi Reznicek on Twitter.
A representative from United told the New York Post that the plane “landed safely and taxied to a gate where customers deplaned normally. Customers have departed on a different aircraft to Orlando.”
