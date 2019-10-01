Last updated: 08:17 AM ET, Tue October 01 2019

Video Shows Engine Cover Peeling Back on United Airlines Flight

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 30, 2019

PHOTO: United Airlines Boeing 737. (photo via NNehring/iStock Unreleased)

A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Denver and a passenger caught a video of the terrifying incident.

United Flight 293, which departed from Denver International Airport heading to Orlando on Sunday morning made an emergency landing, returning to the airport after a piece of the engine appeared to dislodge.

The video shows what looks like part of the engine cover to peel back.

“The engine malfunctioned on the Boeing 737 and this happened MID-FLIGHT.. at first I thought it was a colonial woman on the wing and there was something they weren't telling us,” wrote passenger Abbi Reznicek on Twitter.

A representative from United told the New York Post that the plane “landed safely and taxied to a gate where customers deplaned normally. Customers have departed on a different aircraft to Orlando.”

