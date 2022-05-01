VIDEO: With Flight to Las Vegas Canceled, Couple Marries on the Plane
Aisle?
Window?
Bride side?
Groom side?
Little did passengers know that their recent Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix also included a wedding at 37,000 feet.
Although Pam and Jeremy Salda have a destination wedding planned for Mexico in August, the couple wanted to legally tie the knot early and were set to literally fly from Dallas-Fort Worth to Las Vegas – already dressed in their wedding finest so they could get off the plane and go straight to a chapel for a scheduled 9 p.m. ceremony.
When the flight was canceled, they improvised with the help of some good Samaritans, the Southwest cabin crew, and the captain, who might have gotten the biggest kick out of the whole thing and was eager to participate.
"We're waiting on our next plane and we just start seeing the weather delays ... and more delays, and it's getting pushed back. We're getting stressed because we have to be at the chapel at 9 p.m., we're the last one of the day,” Pam told ABC News.
Just then, a stranger named Chris Mitcham, who was also on his way to Las Vegas, suggested they all try to board a new flight but at Love Field in Dallas instead of DFW, with a connection in Phoenix before flying on to Vegas. The group was able to do so and, oh by the way, from the category of ‘this is good karma,’ Mitcham happens to be an ordained minister.
When the pilot saw Pam in her wedding dress, he asked the obvious question about getting married in Vegas.
And I said, well, we're going to try, but if not I think I'm just going to get married right here on this plane,” Pam said. “And he said, really? I was like, yes. And he goes, okay, we can do that."
Once they reached altitude, it was all hands on deck in a joyous displayed of camaraderie. Cabin crew decorated the plane and the aisle. A flight attendant served as maid of honor. A professional photographer onboard offered to take pictures. Another passenger used his notebook as a de facto guest book and had all passengers sign it with their name, seat number and a personalized note.
"Everybody couldn't have been more kind, more nice," Pam Salda said. "We obviously delayed the drink service, but no one seemed to care."
