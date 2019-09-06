Last updated: 12:16 PM ET, Fri September 06 2019

Virgin Atlantic Introduces New Sustainability Goodie Bags

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 06, 2019

Virgin, Atlantic, Airbus
PHOTO: Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350. (photo via Virgin Atlantic)

Virgin Atlantic continues to show its commitment to sustainability by announcing new goodie bags to celebrate the debut flight of the airline’s first Airbus A350-1000 on September 10.

As part of the introduction of the new Airbus, Virgin Atlantic is revolutionizing airline amenity kits by working with Galileo Watermark to create travel essentials available across its fleet in both Upper Class and Premium cabins.

The new sustainability goodie bags will include REN Clean Skincare products, a full-size toothbrush, a light-blocking satin eyeshade, contemporary design socks, earplugs, WhiteGlo toothpaste and Kraft paper pen.

“Virgin Atlantic has always played by its own rules and our new amenities are no exception,” Virgin Atlantic Executive Vice President Corneel Koster “Our commitment to sustainability is key to who we are, and we fully understand the importance to our customers. We have developed and selected better quality, innovative, sustainable amenities, which can be enjoyed onboard, and used again at home.”

“As pioneers of clean, it’s our pleasure to partner with Virgin Atlantic to provide in-flight skincare products in recycled and recyclable packaging, alongside our Zero Waste by 2021 pledge,” REN Clean Skincare CEO Arnaud Meysselle said. “We were pleased to see that they were as passionate as we are when it comes to clean beauty and caring for the environment.”

For passengers flying in economy, sustainable items such as eye masks, earplugs, dental kits, socks and pens will be available upon request, which will reduce the use of single-use products and waste production.

In total, the new goodie bags will save an estimated 1,040 tons of plastic per year.

