Virgin Atlantic To Help Americans Find Love in London

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz January 27, 2022

Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Atlantic Airways
A woman forms the shape of a heart with her hands around a Virgin Atlantic pin. (photo via Virgin Atlantic)

Virgin Atlantic has begun a new sweepstakes to help single Americans find love in London, called the “Tickets to Love” sweepstakes.

Single Americans can apply on the airline’s website, explaining why they deserve a trip to the U.K. to find a long-term partner and what type of love story they desire this spring. Participants can enter from January 27 through February 13, 2022. Eight winners will be chosen to fly from New York to London in an Upper Class cabin on March 11, 2022.

Winners will also be able to enjoy the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at JFK prior to boarding. The sweepstakes includes flights and a weekend stay at The Standard, London.

"We have been helping our customers to make connections between the U.S. and U.K. since 1984, enriching lives in the way only travel can,” said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

“Our new research shows that single Americans agree – they see travel as a way to meet new people, forge meaningful connections and enjoy new experiences as well as reconnect with loved ones. We're looking forward to helping them do just that as they join us in London for what might be the first time – or first time in a long time."

Click here for more information or to enter the sweepstakes.

