War, Oil Prices Force PLAY Airlines to Delay US Launch
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 21, 2022
Looks like we can’t PLAY for at least a little while longer.
PLAY Airlines, the ultra low-cost trans-Atlantic carrier based in Iceland that was set to debut this spring out of four U.S. airports, has delayed its launch date to early fall due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the volatility of oil prices.
“As the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are a new challenge and the impact on PLAY has so far been limited to the increase of the price of oil,” the airline said in a statement to the aviation blog Live And Let’s Fly, which first reported the story.
PLAY was set to debut in May and June from Boston’s Logan International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International, Orlando International, and New York Stewart International Airport about 50 miles north of New York City.
The plan for the airline was to fly from those destinations to
Reykjavík, Iceland. From there, passengers could then connect to 22 European destinations – Alicante, Spain; Amsterdam; Barcelona; Berlin; Bologna; Brussels; Copenhagen; Dublin; Gothenburg, Sweden; Gran Canaria, Spain; Lisbon; London; Madrid; Malaga, Spain; Mallorca, Spain; Paris; Prague; Salzburg, Austria; Stavanger, Norway; Stuttgart; Tenerife, Spain; and Trondheim, Norway.
But the up and down nature of the price of a barrel of oil, which is turned into jet fuel, forced PLAY’s hands.
“PLAY estimates that based on the current market situation, this war-related price increase will raise its costs by around $10 million USD this year,” the airline said. “This cost will be met with an even stronger emphasis on lowering operating costs as well as the introduction of a fuel surcharge, similar to what many of PLAY‘s competitors already have in place.”
Live And Let’s Fly reported that some new routes will be pushed to late spring; others will follow in early fall.
