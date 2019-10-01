WATCH: American Airlines' Catering Cart Goes Wild at Chicago Airport
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood October 01, 2019
Passengers traveling through Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport saw quite the unique event unfolding Monday as a catering cart accidentally started driving in circles without anyone behind the wheel.
According to ABC Chicago, an American spokesperson said an item inside the catering cart reportedly fell into the driver’s section of the vehicle, causing the accelerator pedal to become engaged and the cart to drive wildly in a circle.
Travelers inside the terminal at O'Hare started filming the wild scene as employees on the tarmac surrounded the cart and tried to figure out how to stop it. Eventually, another airport worker drove into the cart with a vehicle and knocked it over to stop the madness.
Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz— Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019
A spokesperson for American said there were no reported injuries as part of the ordeal, but the runaway catering cart resulted in one flight being delayed around 10 minutes.
“We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident,” American said in a statement.
