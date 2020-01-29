WATCH: Delta Rep Shares Comforting Message After Kobe Bryant Tragedy
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 29, 2020
A Delta Air Lines employee is being praised for spreading a positive message of hope and love following the sudden and tragic deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Video posted to Twitter by Arye Sufrin shows the female rep reminding L.A.-bound passengers at New York's JFK Airport that they aren't alone and encouraging them to reach out to their loved ones.
"It wasn't an easy day but just know that we're here with you and know that you have your life," she says over the microphone. "So if there's someone you haven't spoken to today, call them. And if there's someone you haven't reached out to in a while, call them. Don't text. We got to pick the phone up. If someone lives nearby and you haven't seen them, reach out to them. Go to their house and knock on the door because they need to hear from you more than ever."
"We might have lost something great, a legend, but remember the spirit is still with us always. And remember you have your life," she added.
The employee's heartfelt message was met by applause from the waiting passengers and lauded by commenters on Twitter, some calling on the airline to give her a raise.
"Hey @Delta, please hire more people like this Delta Rep whose contagious positivity make it more enjoyable to fly," Sufrin captioned the post.
Hey @Delta , please hire more people like this Delta Rep whose contagious positivity make it more enjoyable to fly. pic.twitter.com/lI1NAWZKD2— Arye Sufrin (@ASufrin) January 26, 2020
"It’s incredible what a few kind words can do. Just another reminder that the world could always use a little more positivity, and we’re so glad you got it here," Delta responded in a tweet.
It’s incredible what a few kind words can do. Just another reminder that the world could always use a little more positivity, and we’re so glad you got it here.— Delta (@Delta) January 28, 2020
As of Wednesday morning, the post has been viewed more than 29,000 times.
For more information on Los Angeles, New York City
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS