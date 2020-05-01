WATCH: How Over 16,000 Grounded Planes Have Been Parked
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen May 01, 2020
With U.S. air travel down by 95 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 16,000 commercial aircraft are left grounded.
While it is currently unclear if heavy travel restrictions will carry over into the month of May, the number of global flights has dropped by 63 percent. If the lack of travel continues, these planes may be grounded for a while.
Grounding thousands of planes all at once has become, as CNBC describes, “a logistical nightmare.” Since planes need routine maintenance and a place to be stored, airlines have resorted to contacting aircraft manufacturers like Airbus to help them find spaces for their planes.
The video below demonstrates how airlines around the world have found ways to park 63 percent of the world’s aircraft as the demand for air travel decreases.
