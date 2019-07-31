Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Wed July 31 2019

WATCH: Is That a Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant in the Overhead Bin?

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 31, 2019

Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
PHOTO: Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines has developed a reputation for its friendly and sometimes quirky flight attendants but you don't expect to find them hanging out in the overhead luggage compartment.

However, some passengers boarding a recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia were surprised to find just that.

Twitter user Verny Vern captured the bizarre moment in a pair of posts published Monday.

"Is this a dream? I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together," she wrote.

It's unclear why the flight attendant was in the overhead bin but we can only hope she got out prior to takeoff.

In a statement, Southwest said that its employees are known for their sense of humor.

