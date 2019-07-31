WATCH: Is That a Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant in the Overhead Bin?
Patrick Clarke July 31, 2019
Southwest Airlines has developed a reputation for its friendly and sometimes quirky flight attendants but you don't expect to find them hanging out in the overhead luggage compartment.
However, some passengers boarding a recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia were surprised to find just that.
Twitter user Verny Vern captured the bizarre moment in a pair of posts published Monday.
"Is this a dream? I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together," she wrote.
I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together pic.twitter.com/bEHkMMgGXU— Verny Vern (@Disko_InVERNo) July 29, 2019
It's unclear why the flight attendant was in the overhead bin but we can only hope she got out prior to takeoff.
In a statement, Southwest said that its employees are known for their sense of humor.
