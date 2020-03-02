WATCH: Pigeons Sneak Onto GoAir Flight in India
Patrick Clarke March 02, 2020
A pair of pigeons wreaked havoc on a GoAir flight in India last week.
A video recently posted to Twitter shows the unwelcome winged passengers flying around the plane's cabin shortly before takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport.
Crew members and passengers tried but failed to capture the birds, which were eventually let out of one of the plane's doors. Mumbai, India-based GoAir confirmed that the crew was able to remove the pigeons from the plane in time for an on-schedule departure. However, NDTV reported that the flight landed at its destination 30 minutes late.
Hi, we would like to inform you that our crew immediately got the birds removed from the aircraft. The flight took off as per its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 29, 2020
The airline has since apologized for the animal intruders.
"GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," the airline said in a statement.
The incident comes one year after a bird was filmed flying around the business class cabin on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to London.
