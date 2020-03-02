Last updated: 01:22 PM ET, Mon March 02 2020

WATCH: Pigeons Sneak Onto GoAir Flight in India

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 02, 2020

Inside the cabin of a GoAir flight
PHOTO: Inside the cabin of a GoAir flight. (photo via Md Firoj Hossain/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A pair of pigeons wreaked havoc on a GoAir flight in India last week.

A video recently posted to Twitter shows the unwelcome winged passengers flying around the plane's cabin shortly before takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport.

Crew members and passengers tried but failed to capture the birds, which were eventually let out of one of the plane's doors. Mumbai, India-based GoAir confirmed that the crew was able to remove the pigeons from the plane in time for an on-schedule departure. However, NDTV reported that the flight landed at its destination 30 minutes late.

The airline has since apologized for the animal intruders.

"GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," the airline said in a statement.

The incident comes one year after a bird was filmed flying around the business class cabin on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to London.

