WATCH: Stunning Cockpit Views as 787 Lands at Heathrow
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 30, 2020
So you’re a traveler – or a traveler at heart – itching to get back in the air.
Or maybe you’re a beloved ‘avgeek,’ the proud group of aviation aficionados who can tell you what kind of plane is in the air before you even see it overhead.
Either way, these stunning views of a 787 Dreamliner’s final 20 minutes in the air before landing at London’s Heathrow International Airport are incredible. And it gives you a real sense of what the pilot and co-pilot are doing to bring the plane to a safe landing.
Not to mention the unbelievable scenery of London below, including a look out the window to the left of a Singapore Airlines jet also about to land.
Check it out for yourself!
