WATCH: Truck Crashes Through Florida Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 20, 2019
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pickup truck that crashed through the wall of a Florida airport and smashed into a car rental counter Thursday.
According to Fox Tampa Bay, an unidentified man driving a white pickup trunk down U.S. Highway 41 reportedly left the road and crashed through Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport’s perimeter fence shortly before 3 a.m. local time Thursday morning.
After crossing part of the tarmac, the truck smashed through a wall made of cinder blocks and entered the baggage claim area, damaging one of the airport’s baggage belts. The vehicle finally came to a stop when it struck a rental car service desk.
A truck barreled through a wall into the baggage claim area at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday, officials say; the two employees behind the rental car counter at the time of the crash were not hurt. pic.twitter.com/QPQyeLYCw9— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 20, 2019
Sarasota-Bradenton Airport president and CEO Frederick J. Piccolo said there were no injuries to travelers waiting inside the facility, but the driver of the truck had to be transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.
In addition, Piccolo said the “two people behind the rental car area were not hurt.”
“We actually had a late flight, but no one else was here in the baggage claim area except a couple of workers,” Piccolo told Fox Tampa Bay. “If this happened during the day, it would've been a much different story.”
Staff members at the airport began cleaning the area after police gathered information and a tow truck removed the truck from the baggage claim area. Piccolo reported the efforts of airport employees resulted in the facility returning to fully operational within hours.
“We've got everything cleaned up,” Piccolo said. “We're operational.”
Another month, another airport truck crash. In November, a fuel truck crashed into two American Airlines planes at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, leaving one flight attendant injured.
