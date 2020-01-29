Last updated: 04:56 PM ET, Wed January 29 2020

WATCH: Woman Nearly Booted From Flight Over Outfit

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli January 29, 2020

United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner approaching London Heathrow Airport
PHOTO: United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (photo via Mateusz Atroszko/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A woman boarding a flight in her hometown of Denver nearly didn’t get to her destination at Newark-Liberty International on Jan. 13.

All because of a piece of clothing.

Andrea Worldwide was stopped by a male employee at United Airlines, who told her that her top was too low-cut and revealing.

Worldwide recounted the story in a Facebook post and also shared it with CBS Denver.

'I am a professional woman, who employs hundreds of other young professional women, which is why I have decided to take a stand and speak out about the unacceptable behavior of United Airlines staff," she wrote on Facebook. ‘'I didn’t want to post this, but given the lack of attention to this issue by United, I am given no other choice."

Worldwide is a frequent flier on United who travels often to see her boyfriend in Puerto Rico. She showed photos of her outfit to CBS Denver and on her Facebook page, and while she did wear a top with a low-cut neckline, she also wore a cardigan sweater and a scarf.

You May Also Like

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago United Makes Two Small In-Flight Changes Airlines & Airports

Boeing 737 MAX United Adds 29 New Flights to Miami for Super Bowl LIV Airlines & Airports

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago United’s Q4 Profits Take Off Airlines & Airports

miami beach Airlines Offering Super Deals for Super Bowl LIV in Miami Airlines & Airports

United Express flight United Airlines Adding Shuttle Flights Between... Airlines & Airports

She asked for a supervisor after initially being detained and was told that her top was “too revealing” by the female supervisor—who eventually relented and allowed Worldwide to board the flight, and even offered a $100 voucher, then $200, for her troubles.

She declined both offers.

Worldwide wrote, "I’m completely humiliated, embarrassed, confused. I feel like all eyes are on me. Two hundred dollars doesn’t even compare to the humiliation that I faced. If another female has to face this, I’d rather get the word out and maybe they’ll choose a different airline."

The airline told CBS Denver they are trying to work out the problem directly with its passenger.

In a statement, the airline said “At United, our goal is for our customers to feel welcome and have a comfortable journey. We are reaching out to our customer to better understand what happened.”

This is not the first incidence of passenger shaming this month. On Jan. 27, a New Zealand woman and her two daughters were told they were too big for their business class seats on Thai Airways. They were traveling from Bangkok to Auckland, and one of the daughters was actually measured by an airline employee.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boeing facility in Everett, Washington

Boeing Reports Substantial Financial Losses Amid 737 MAX...

Wuhan Woman Claims to Sneak Past Airport Health Check for Michelin-Rated Meal

Jewish Couple Sues Airline Over Alleged Discrimination

JetBlue, Southwest Bring Back Spring Flight Sales With Fares From $29

WATCH: Delta Rep Shares Comforting Message After Kobe Bryant Tragedy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS