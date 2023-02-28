Last updated: 09:49 AM ET, Tue February 28 2023

What Will Happen to the Old Kansas City Airport Terminals?

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2023

Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City International Airport (photo via TriggerPhoto / Getty Images)

Now that the new $1.5 billion terminal is open at Kansas City International Airport, the question remains about what happens with the old terminals.

Well, let’s put it this way. Don’t look for them.

At least not concourses B and C.

They will be destroyed, airport officials said.

Demolition will start immediately. It will run until the spring or summer. However, the parking garages attached to the terminals will survive.

Terminal B is expected to become employee parking, according to an airport spokesman.

Terminal A was already demolished to create room for the new terminal. Terminal C is expected to remain and be public parking.

The demolishment of the actual terminals also creates an apron for more airplane parking, said the airport spokesman.

