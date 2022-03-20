Last updated: 01:24 PM ET, Sun March 20 2022

Which Airlines Are Most Likely To Lose or Damage Luggage?

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 20, 2022

traveling luggage in airport
Luggage in an airport. (photo via suriya silsaksom / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Among the many frustrations of air travel is ending up at your destination only to find that your luggage has been lost or damaged.

Well, now the lifestyle website Stacker has decided to rank the top, or, uh, bottom 10 airlines who are most likely to wreak havoc with your bags.

ADVERTISING

Here is what Stacker came up with, using data from the 2021 Air Travel Consumer Report. The data includes mishandled baggage totals per 1,000 items from October 2021, along with total bags handled. All of the numbers related to mishandled bags were self-reported by travelers.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.

Delta CEO Says Cost of Oil Will Affect Ticket Prices

Businessman paying for hotel room at reception

US Hotel Performance Mildly Improves in February

Friends going on a road trip.

US Road Trips Outpace Pre-Pandemic Counts for the First Time

TSA security line, TSA security, TSA, Orlando Airport, Face Mask, travelers, airport crowd

TSA To Invest More Than $781 Million in New X-Ray Scanners

10: Skywest Airlines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 4.51
11,191 bags lost or damaged out of 2,481,721 total bags handled

9: Southwest Airlines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 4.62
41,245 bags lost or damaged out of 8,917,967 total bags handled

8: PSA Airlines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 4.78
5,403 bags lost or damaged out of 1,130,847 total bags handled

7: Endeavor Air

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 4.82
4,860 bags lost or damaged out of 1,007,850 total bags handled

6: Republic Airways

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 5.40
4,726 bags lost or damaged out of 874,948 total bags handled

5: Mesa Airlines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 5.93
3,676 bags lost or damaged out of 619,525 total bags handled

4: Delta Air Lines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 5.95
33,967 bags lost or damaged out of 5,705,942 total bags handled

3: Alaska Airlines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 6.07
8,682 bags lost or damaged out of 1,430,197 total bags handled

2: Envoy Air

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 7.71
6,401 bags lost or damaged out of 829,856 total bags handled

1: American Airlines

Number of mishandled bags per thousand: 7.94
43,035 bags lost or damaged out of 5,417,841 total bags handled

As you can see, 70 percent of the list is comprised of smaller, regional airlines. But even for the big carriers, with the amount of daily volume they produce, the numbers are encouraging.

Even for American, the odds of having a lost or damaged bag is less than one percent.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Pile of dollar bills

Delta Employees Get First Pay Raise Since Pre-Pandemic

Delta Air Lines

Delta CEO Says Cost of Oil Will Affect Ticket Prices

TSA To Invest More Than $781 Million in New X-Ray Scanners

American Airlines Bringing Back In-Flight Alcohol Sales

Spirit Airlines Adds New Markets From Las Vegas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS