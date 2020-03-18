White House Considering Aid Package for Boeing
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 18, 2020
United States President Donald Trump announced the government is considering an aid package for airplane manufacturer Boeing.
According to The Washington Post, Boeing has not only been dealing with the reduced airline demand for new planes caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but it also has been dealing with the backlash from two deadly crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft.
“We’re certainly looking at Boeing. Boeing got hit very hard in many different ways,” President Trump said during a press conference “I would consider it the greatest company in the world prior to a year ago. Now they get hit in 15 different ways.”
While Boeing officials admitted to seeking financial assistance for the company and its suppliers, a spokesperson declined to give details about the request. The airplane manufacturer’s stock has dropped by around 66 percent since 2018.
“We appreciate the support of the President and the Administration for the 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers that Boeing relies on to remain the number one US exporter,” Boeing vice president of communications Gordon Johndroe said in a statement. “And we look forward to working with the Administration and Congress as they consider legislation and the appropriate policies.”
“Until global passenger traffic resumes to normal levels, these measures are needed to manage the pressure on the aviation sector and the economy as a whole,” Johndroe continued.
Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified Boeing that wiring bundles on the troubled MAX aircraft are non-compliant, but the company said the changes would not interfere with a planned mid-year return to service.
