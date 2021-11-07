Last updated: 10:18 PM ET, Sun November 07 2021

Winter Deals From United Airlines Start at $39

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Janeen Christoff November 07, 2021

United airplane in flight.
United airplane in flight. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United is celebrating the coming of winter with special savings on flights.

November 7 through November 8, 2021, United will offer one-way fares as low as $39 or 5,900 miles (plus taxes and fees starting at $5.60) to celebrate Daylight Saving Time.

Customers can book these flights to escape the winter blues and explore sunnier skies in cities such as Tampa, San Diego and Phoenix.

Fares are for one-way domestic U.S. travel (some conditions apply) on basic economy and can be used for travel November 21, 2021 to March 9, 2022.

A full list of cities can be found at United.com.

