Last updated: 03:18 PM ET, Thu January 09 2020

Winter Storm to Impact Travel in Chicago Area

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 09, 2020

snow, plane, winter
PHOTO: A snowy field airfield. (photo via taka4332 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A powerful winter storm heading for Chicago on Friday is already causing airlines serving the region to issue travel advisories.

According to WGNTV.com, the storm is expected to move south from Alaska and bring high winds and rain Thursday before a full cold front arrives Friday. Forecasters believe the snow will begin falling Friday night into Saturday morning.

With wind gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and up to 12 inches of snow expected through Sunday in Chicago and the surrounding Great Lakes areas, travelers could be in store for unfavorable road conditions and cancellations at local airports.

Both American and United airlines have issued winter weather advisories for travelers flying to or from Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on January 11-12, which means the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new flights departing on or before January 14.

To be eligible for the waived change fees, customers have to rebook their travel in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities. The tickets also need to have been purchased on or before January 8.

In addition, local authorities are warning travelers to avoid driving if possible when the snow begins falling. If people still need to hit the road, officials are urging them to be cautious and aware of the slippery conditions.

Travelers should also be checking with rail services like Amtrak, as the winter storm could result in delays and cancellations.

For more information on Chicago

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

Chicago Airports Install Marijuana Disposal Boxes

Southwest Airlines Adds New Maintenance Facility at Houston Airport

Longtime IAG CEO Willie Walsh Retiring, Iberia Chief Named Replacement

Delta Air Lines Teams With IBM to Explore Quantum Computing

United Airlines Updates Flight Delay Compensation Policy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS