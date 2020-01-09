Winter Storm to Impact Travel in Chicago Area
A powerful winter storm heading for Chicago on Friday is already causing airlines serving the region to issue travel advisories.
According to WGNTV.com, the storm is expected to move south from Alaska and bring high winds and rain Thursday before a full cold front arrives Friday. Forecasters believe the snow will begin falling Friday night into Saturday morning.
The latest storm track this morning shows the best chance for significant freezing rain and snow accumulations staying north through Chicago to mid Michigan. Central Indiana through the northern half of Ohio could see nearly a month's worth of rain in just 3 days. pic.twitter.com/biifLCOstm— Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) January 7, 2020
With wind gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and up to 12 inches of snow expected through Sunday in Chicago and the surrounding Great Lakes areas, travelers could be in store for unfavorable road conditions and cancellations at local airports.
Storm snowfall totals aren't quite within the 72-hour forecast period issued by NWS, so they still have their paintbrushes out.— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 9, 2020
So far, the back-side of the low-pressure predicted to dump large area of 6-10 inches including Madison, Milwaukee into Michigan. Chicago is on edge. pic.twitter.com/KdVYXPeVyg
Major Winter Storm Could Bring Significant Snow, Rain to Parts of Chicago Area https://t.co/IASeBeBwIA pic.twitter.com/zJ0fPpKYX4— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) January 9, 2020
Both American and United airlines have issued winter weather advisories for travelers flying to or from Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on January 11-12, which means the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new flights departing on or before January 14.
To be eligible for the waived change fees, customers have to rebook their travel in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities. The tickets also need to have been purchased on or before January 8.
In addition, local authorities are warning travelers to avoid driving if possible when the snow begins falling. If people still need to hit the road, officials are urging them to be cautious and aware of the slippery conditions.
Travelers should also be checking with rail services like Amtrak, as the winter storm could result in delays and cancellations.
