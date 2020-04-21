Wisconsin Airport Launches Drive-Through Light Show
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 21, 2020
An airport in Wisconsin is looking to keep locals busy during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine by offering a drive-through light show for the whole family.
According to KCRA.com, Dane County Regional Airport near Madison has launched its Flight of Lights event, which consists of six different light displays highlighting local themes, such as sports, popular travel destinations and nature.
Thank you so much for this. It capped a day of family activities to try and break out the house for a bit. We really enjoyed it and appreciate the effort that went into making it happen.— Derrick Herndon (@DerrickHerndon2) April 19, 2020
Wisconsin airport puts on drive-thru light display to support frontline workers and community during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/DLL7uiV1Np #travel pic.twitter.com/rV0hwHRKYx— Teflon Travel (@TeflonTravel) April 20, 2020
Visitors drive along an approved path through the airport while witnessing the spectacle of more than two million twinkling lights. The idea was crafted before the viral pandemic, but the airport opened it early and made it free to enter to promote the facility and help the community.
How Small Hotel Brands Are Maintaining Temporarily Closed...Hotel & Resort
United Airlines Turns Cargo Facility Into Food Distribution...Airlines & Airports
Victory Cruise Lines Revises Schedule Amid PandemicCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Wynn Resorts CEO Calls for Nevada’s ReopeningDestination & Tourism
“It allows people to get out of their house in a safe way,” airport director of marketing Brent Kyzer-McHenry told KCRA. “You can remain in your car but still enjoy the world and what it has to offer.”
“But when the coronavirus happened, the one thing people aren't doing is traveling, so we thought it would be nice to turn it around as sort of a tribute to the people on the front lines like the health care workers and first responders,” Kyzer-McHenry continued.
In addition to highlighting local themes, event organizers decided to honor health care workers and first responders and even added messages reading “thank you” and “hope” along the route to help keep the community positive during the crisis.
Kyzer-McHenry said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 400 cars driving through since it opened Saturday.
Other airports are stepping up for impacted communities as well. United Airlines announced Monday it had converted one of its cargo facilities at George Bush Intercontinental Airport into a food distribution center to aid the Houston Food Bank.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS