Woman Arrested After Alleged Assault on Cabin Crew
Another incident of inflight violence has arisen.
A 49-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a cabin crew member on an easyJet Airlines flight from Malaga to England.
The incident apparently took place on Sunday.
"EasyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time,” an easyJet spokesperson told the Birmingham Mail newspaper. “Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board."
The flight was met at the airport in Birmingham, England by police, who said the woman was questioned and released on bail until September 27.
No details about the alleged incident were revealed.
