KAYAK Launches KAYAK For Business For Free
Business Travel Lacey Pfalz July 20, 2021
KAYAK is launching its free corporate travel solution, KAYAK for Business, with new features to help business travelers as the world continues to reopen and businesses once again begin sending their employees on business trips.
A recent survey done by KAYAK and YouGov found that most people believe business travel will be back by the end of 2021, signalling that its recovery might come sooner than expected, even with many employees still working from home. A similar survey by Travel Again back in May found that plenty of travelers would travel for business sooner rather than later.
The business tool was in its beta version back in November 2019 and had a soft launch in February 2021. It is now available in 60 locations and in 28 languages. Over 3,000 companies signed up for the tool within the past three months.
KAYAK for Business includes new features like price prediction, discounted corporate rates, expense integration and more. With over 2,000 sites to book from, KAYAK manages everything for every business traveler in a given company, making approving travel and its expenses easy. Business travelers can search for more personalized accommodations and flights, with the ability to use personal loyalty points and share trip details with colleagues and family members.
This approach, with business travelers getting a greater say in where they stay and what they do while traveling, has grown more popular after the pandemic.
“When travel came to nearly a full stop in 2020, it gave us an unexpected runway to think about the future of business travel,” said CEO of KAYAK, Steve Hafner. “Business travelers and their employers in a post-COVID world will demand even more flexibility, competitive prices and easy ways to blend business and leisure travel.”
According to KAYAK’s recent survey, around one quarter of American business travelers would love having a job that requires travel, while 28 percent would enjoy traveling for business at least once this year. But work isn’t the only thing they want to do on business trips: the top three reasons they want to travel for business is to visit a new place, have time to themselves and engage in leisure activities.
Thirty percent of business travelers would also consider adding a few more days onto their business trips to blend both business and leisure travel, called “bleisure” travel.
For more information about KAYAK for Business, please click here.
