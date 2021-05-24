Los Angeles Tourism Partners With CLEAR for Meetings and Events
Business Travel Janeen Christoff May 24, 2021
Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board is joining forces with CLEAR to utilize the company’s Health Pass for safe, secure event screening.
Meeting planners and event organizers booking business to Los Angeles can receive priority access to Health Pass for a seamless, expedited entry to events.
HealthPass is available for free in the CLEAR app and secretly connects a user’s identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information, including health surveys, testing, vaccination status and more.
Currently, Los Angles can welcome groups of up to 400 outdoors and 200 indoors. However, all attendees need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, which makes Health Pass a vital tool for meeting and event planners.
“While we may not have been the first destination to reopen, we remain committed to being the safest,” said Darren K Green, senior vice president of sales and services for Los Angeles Tourism. “When meetings and groups select Los Angeles as their host destination, they can be assured that our city has done everything possible to prioritize the health and safety of their participants.”
“Clear is excited to partner with Los Angeles Tourism to help welcome meetings and events back to LA,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. “This partnership is not only helping bring people safely back to one of America's great destinations for business—it is bringing people back to all of the things they love and miss. Together, travel and business events are coming back stronger than ever.”
