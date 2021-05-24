Last updated: 08:51 PM ET, Mon May 24 2021

Los Angeles Tourism Partners With CLEAR for Meetings and Events

Business Travel Janeen Christoff May 24, 2021

L.A. partners with Clear for safe health screenings at meetings.
L.A. partners with Clear for safe health screenings at meetings. (photo courtesy pixelfit/E+/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board is joining forces with CLEAR to utilize the company’s Health Pass for safe, secure event screening.

Meeting planners and event organizers booking business to Los Angeles can receive priority access to Health Pass for a seamless, expedited entry to events.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval To Conduct Test Cruises

Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Holland America’s Eurodam Extends 2021 Med Cruise Season

Small marina with boats and yachts at daytime. Landscape with many restaurants close to the harbour of Mikrolimano, Piraeus, Athens, Greece (Photo via NAPA74 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Greece This Summer

Riviera River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises To Restart in Portugal on July 2

Alaska senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Rep. Don Young

Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume

HealthPass is available for free in the CLEAR app and secretly connects a user’s identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information, including health surveys, testing, vaccination status and more.

Currently, Los Angles can welcome groups of up to 400 outdoors and 200 indoors. However, all attendees need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, which makes Health Pass a vital tool for meeting and event planners.

“While we may not have been the first destination to reopen, we remain committed to being the safest,” said Darren K Green, senior vice president of sales and services for Los Angeles Tourism. “When meetings and groups select Los Angeles as their host destination, they can be assured that our city has done everything possible to prioritize the health and safety of their participants.”

“Clear is excited to partner with Los Angeles Tourism to help welcome meetings and events back to LA,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. “This partnership is not only helping bring people safely back to one of America's great destinations for business—it is bringing people back to all of the things they love and miss. Together, travel and business events are coming back stronger than ever.”

For more information on United States

For more Business Travel News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Female business traveler

Hybrid Work Model Will Cause Business Travel Patterns to Shift...

Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Key To Recovery of Business Travel

Business Travel Sees Signs of Life

CWT Responsible Business Report Finds Continued Momentum

Amex GBT Acquires 30SecondsToFly

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS