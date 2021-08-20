Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Fri August 20 2021

Registration Opens for Panama Travel Mart

Business Travel Patrick Clarke August 20, 2021

Panama City, Panama
Panama City, Panama. (photo courtesy of Panama National Chamber of Tourism)

Registration is now open for next month's Panama Travel Mart.

The event will be held in-person at the Sheraton Grand Panama in Panama City from September 28-30, 2021, allowing participants to attend face-to-face meetings with key players, tour some of the top sites and attractions in Panama City and be present for the opening ceremony of the Panama Convention Center.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Hammock Cove Antigua Elite Island Resorts Makes Vaccination Mandatory for... Hotel & Resort

Playa del Carmen aerial view of the beautiful white sand beaches and blue turquoise water of the Caribbean ocean (Photo via HT-Pix / iStock / Getty Images Plus) gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in July 2021 Impacting Travel

Panama Panama To Host Ultimate Adventure Race in 2022 Entertainment

Malaga, Spain gallery icon Top Destinations That Received Eased Travel... Destination & Tourism

Barbados Tourism Royal Caribbean Plans Second Winter Season From Barbados Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Travel professionals can attend the Panama Travel Mart at a cost of $299, which includes three nights at the Aloft Panama hotel and roundtrip transfers from Tocumen International Airport in addition to participation in the pre-scheduled meeting session and various program activities.

"Panama is ready to receive world tourism, attending to the preferences of visitors, with our heritages: the green, which shows all the natural wealth of the forests and mountains; the blue, with its multiple shades and scenarios of the seas and rivers; the cultural that brings the legendary cultures to tourism to show their ancestral customs that contrast with the modern and cosmopolitan of the capital, with its skyscrapers, large avenues, sports centers, restaurants, bars and casinos," said Ernesto Orillac, President of the Board of Directors of the National Chamber of Tourism of Panama, CAMTUR.

The deadline to register is Friday, August 27. For more information and registration visit PanamaTravelMart.com.

For more information on Panama

For more Business Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Stressed traveler

Is Business Travel Poised for Early Return?

Hotel Industry Executives Express 'Cautious Optimism'

Los Angeles Hosts Largest Travel Industry Event Since Pandemic Began

KAYAK Launches KAYAK For Business For Free

Global DMC Partners Survey Highlights New Challenges for Meetings and Events

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS