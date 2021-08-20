Registration Opens for Panama Travel Mart
Business Travel Patrick Clarke August 20, 2021
Registration is now open for next month's Panama Travel Mart.
The event will be held in-person at the Sheraton Grand Panama in Panama City from September 28-30, 2021, allowing participants to attend face-to-face meetings with key players, tour some of the top sites and attractions in Panama City and be present for the opening ceremony of the Panama Convention Center.
Travel professionals can attend the Panama Travel Mart at a cost of $299, which includes three nights at the Aloft Panama hotel and roundtrip transfers from Tocumen International Airport in addition to participation in the pre-scheduled meeting session and various program activities.
"Panama is ready to receive world tourism, attending to the preferences of visitors, with our heritages: the green, which shows all the natural wealth of the forests and mountains; the blue, with its multiple shades and scenarios of the seas and rivers; the cultural that brings the legendary cultures to tourism to show their ancestral customs that contrast with the modern and cosmopolitan of the capital, with its skyscrapers, large avenues, sports centers, restaurants, bars and casinos," said Ernesto Orillac, President of the Board of Directors of the National Chamber of Tourism of Panama, CAMTUR.
The deadline to register is Friday, August 27. For more information and registration visit PanamaTravelMart.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
For more information on Panama
For more Business Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS