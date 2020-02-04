5 Canadian Cities to Explore
February 04, 2020
Enterprise Rent-A-Car boasts more than 7,600 locations worldwide, giving travelers plenty of options when crossing borders. Canada is one such example of the award-winning car rental company's global presence.
Whether you've got your sights set on a road trip, a weekend getaway or a dash across town, Enterprise has you covered from coast to coast. Here are five Canadian cities you can see more of in 2020 with the help of a reliable rental car.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
From the airport to the train station, Halifax is home to plenty of easy-to-find Enterprise locations, so exploring this exceptional port city has never been simpler. While you won't require a set of wheels to navigate the scenic Halifax Waterfront, a rental car will free you up to see more in less time and even allows you to venture out to nearby hotspots like Prince Edward Island.
Montreal, Quebec
Enterprise offers more than two dozen convenient locations throughout Montreal and securing a car rental from one ensures that you'll see more of this beautiful city without blowing your budget or precious time on ride-hailing services. Zip from the Montreal Botanical Garden to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in no time or head out of town to see more of Quebec.
Calgary, Alberta
Whether you're flying into Calgary International Airport or renting from one of Enterprise's 15-plus neighborhood locations, exploring "Cowtown" is a breeze. This cosmopolitan city in Alberta features a handful of can't-miss sites like the Peace Bridge, The Bow skyscraper and the Calgary Tower as well as numerous parks and museums. With access to your own ride, you'll be able to explore farther outside of town were more attractions like Calaway Park and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame await.
Toronto, Ontario
With more than 35 Enterprise locations, there's no excuse to be without a ride in Toronto. Located just miles from the U.S.-Canada border, Ontario's capital features tons to see and do, including the iconic CN Tower and St. Lawrence Market in addition to the Hockey Hall of Fame and the scenic Toronto Waterfront along Lake Ontario.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Enterprise also has you covered out West in Vancouver where it offers a slew of locations, including North Vancouver, Richmond and Burnaby, among others. Having access to a rental car will free you up to explore more of this coveted region, from the sites and sounds of downtown to the relaxing parks and beaches farther out along the Strait of Georgia.
