Advising Clients on the True Costs of Ride Hailing Vs. Renting a Car
Upon arrival at the airport, your clients may choose to grab a transfer to their hotel by ride hailing. All they are thinking about is getting to their destination to finally get their long-awaited vacation started.
There are other options available, though, and as a travel agent, you can advise your clients on other means of transportation—such as renting a car with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
During the planning process, transportation might not be the first topic that comes to mind. Your clients are usually more interested in choosing their hotels and deciding which excursions they will do during the trip.
However, it’s important to talk about all aspects of the vacation while planning, and this includes getting transfers in place.
Although grabbing a quick ride at the start of the trip versus taking the time to acquire a rental car may seem like a convenient and less expensive option, there are many benefits for your clients who choose to go the route of renting a car.
For example, they may not think about it right away, but in addition to the trip from the airport to the hotel, how many other rides will they be needing throughout the vacation? Probably more than one, and the price for ride after ride can easily add up.
Also, families with more than three or four people may need to opt for a larger vehicle which can also end up driving the price up quite a bit. This is on top of tipping the driver at the end of each ride.
In addition to price, rides are not always available when your clients need them. Having a car parked nearby provides them the freedom to come and go as they please throughout the duration of their trip.
So even though ride hailing might be quicker for the airport transfer, renting a car can save your clients time in the long run. And with a variety of vehicles available, everyone is able to find the perfect fit.
Spare your clients the frustration and help them get a car rental set up for their next vacation itinerary, and don’t forget to log your bookings so you can enjoy all the benefits the Cash-In Club has to offer.
