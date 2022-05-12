Alaska Railroad Announces Full Summer Schedule
Donald Wood May 12, 2022
The Alaska Railroad announced it is returning to a full summer schedule after two years of reduced travel seasons.
The rail company will boast three daily summer routes, as well as regular flagstop service and chartered cruise trains. The routes will welcome cruise passengers back in Whittier and Seward, and independent travelers arriving at airports in Anchorage and Fairbanks.
The summer service season launched on May 7, with the Coastal Classic Train offering daily, roundtrip service between Anchorage and Seward. From downtown Anchorage, daily summer trains connect almost 500 miles of Alaska, from the coastal terminus of Seward in Southcentral to Fairbanks with stops along the way.
To celebrate the return, the popular Kids Ride Free deal is also back for the summer. With the purchase of one Adult Adventure Class fare, one child (under 12 years old) rides free on select routes.
“We’re excited to return to a full season of daily summer trains, to give our guests more opportunities and flexibility to get out and travel Alaska,” Alaska Railroad Marketing Communications Manager Meghan Clemens said. “Our train routes are the ideal way for passengers to visit the best of Alaska, and to do so while making their travel a highlight of their time in the state.”
The Denali Star Train began its summer service on May 11, with the route traveling between Anchorage and Fairbanks with stops in Wasilla, Talkeetna and the gates of Denali National Park & Preserve.
The Alaska Railroad can also arrange add-on options for day trips and overnight accommodations for those seeking to extend their stay around the park or at any of the stops along the route.
Other options include the Hurricane Turn Train that launched on May 12 and the Glacier Discovery Train, debuting on May 14. As the rail company returns to full service in 2022, Alaska Railroad is also preparing for a centennial celebration in 2023.
