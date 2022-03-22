Amtrak Announces $100 Off USA Rail Pass Sale
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood March 22, 2022
Amtrak announced its USA Rail Pass would be on sale through March 29 for $399, a savings of $100 off the regular $499 price.
The USA Rail Pass is an affordable way to take a multi-segment train journey across America and explore sights at many of Amtrak’s 500 destinations. The pass offers up to 10 segments of travel within 30 days and is valid for use within 120 days of pass purchase.
Travelers can purchase the USA Rail Pass on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app and immediately start to build their itinerary. By leveraging the app, customers can access their tickets, check train status and get boarding information before departure.
Amtrak passengers taking advantage of the offer will pay less than $40 per ride for ten travel segments over 30 days. A travel segment occurs when a customer boards and disembarks one of the rail company’s scheduled services.
If the trip involves making a connection, customers will use two segments of the pass.
The USA Rail Pass is available for travel in Coach class and upgrades to Business Class and private room accommodations are not available. Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on each USA Rail Pass following travel on the first segment.
For more information on Amtrak, United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS