Amtrak Announces Kids Ride Free Sale

Amtrak announced a new Kids Ride Free flash sale, available for purchase through October 20 to October 25, in which a child aged 2-12 years old can get a free ride with each adult ticket purchased.

The sale is valid for travel in Coach and Acela Business Class for travel beginning from October 26 to December 17, 2020.

“Whether seeing family, taking a trip cross-country or going on a weekend excursion, we truly believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “With our latest sale, customers can make a trip extra special and a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak.”

This sale is valid on over thirty different trains, including those that travel on the national network. Valid trains include the Acela, Amtrak Cascades, Southwest Chief and Empire Builder.

Amtrak has enhanced its health and safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Lysol to provide adequate disinfecting agents, requiring masks and developing a system to ensure social distancing aboard its trains.

The trains also have high-quality air filtration that circulates every five minutes, so you won’t be breathing in recycled air. The company has also developed a way for travelers to look at real-time seat availability to find the best seats for you and your loved ones.

For more information and for a full list of routes included in this sale, please visit Amtrak.com.

