Last updated: 01:06 PM ET, Tue June 22 2021

Amtrak Announces Sizzling Summer Sale

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Amtrak announced the launch of its Sizzling Summer Sale, which offers customers savings of up to 35 percent when booking summer travel plans.

Available on most of the rail company’s trains throughout the national network for coach and Acela Business class only, the Sizzling Summer Sale is valid between June 22 and June 24, for travel between July 6 and September 30.

Tickets are now available through Amtrak’s official website. During the promotion, customers can purchase one-way passes in either direction for as low as:

Route FareRoute Fare
Washington, D.C. – New York City$45 – NER $90 - AcelaBoston – New York City$45 – NER $72 - Acela
Philadelphia – New York City$24 – NER $57 - AcelaWashington, D.C. – Philadelphia$24 – NER $64 - Acela
Portland – Seattle$23Washington – Chicago$68
Lorton – Sanford$75Chicago – Denver$81
Los Angeles – Seattle$82New York City – Miami$105

“The Sizzling Summer Sale allows our customers to travel across the country and experience the summer in a variety of ways, all while spending less on train tickets,” Amtrak Executive Vice President Roger Harris. “Whether it's to see friends and family, experience a summer musical festival or baseball game, explore a new city or old favorite, have an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or relax at a beach, Amtrak can help our customers with a safe and relaxing way to travel.”

To ensure a safe experience for passengers, Amtrak continues to implement health protocols, including mandatory facial coverings, onboard filtration systems, real-time seat availability, change fee waivers and more.

The Sizzling Summer Sale is not combinable with any other discount offer and upgrades are not permitted. Once purchased, sales are not refundable, but exchanges are permitted before scheduled departure.

