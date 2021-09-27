Amtrak CEO Releases Statement on Deadly Accident in Montana
The CEO of Amtrak released a statement on Sunday about a derailment in north-central Montana that left three people dead and seven more hospitalized.
According to The Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board has launched a formal investigation into a westbound Empire Builder train that derailed near Joplin, Montana, during a trip from Chicago to Seattle at around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday.
Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams revealed the train was carrying about 141 passengers and 16 crew members in two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed. NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said a 14-member team would look into the cause of the derailment.
Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn released a full statement about the deadly accident and subsequent investigation:
We are in mourning today for the people who lost their lives due to the derailment of the Empire Builder train Saturday, near Joplin, Montana, on the BNSF Railway, as well as the many others who were injured. We have no words that can adequately express our sorrow for those who lost a loved one or who were hurt in this horrible event. They are in our thoughts and prayers.
We are fully cooperating with the investigation, working closely with National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, local law enforcement and response agencies. We share the sense of urgency to understand why the accident happened; however, until the investigation is complete, we will not comment further on the accident itself. The NTSB will identify the cause or causes of this accident, and Amtrak commits to taking appropriate actions to prevent a similar accident in the future.
Amtrak’s immediate and sustained focus is on doing everything we can to help our passengers and crew, especially the families of those who were injured or died, at this painful and difficult time. Our Incident Response Team has been initiated. We have sent emergency personnel and Amtrak leadership to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their family and friends aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. We have also established a Family Assistance Center in Great Falls, MT, and we will have family assistance liaisons at that site to reach out to those injured and their families to make sure they get what they need. We have dispatched nurse case managers to support those hospitalized. As soon as Amtrak has permission, we will access the accident site to retrieve the personal effects of our passengers and crew.
We want to extend our deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to the Joplin and greater Liberty County communities and other Montana counties and their selfless first responders, hospital staff and law enforcement for their immediate and ongoing help to support of all those aboard the Empire Builder for responding with such urgency, compassion and patience.
