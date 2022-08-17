Last updated: 12:10 PM ET, Wed August 17 2022

Amtrak Debuts New Cafe Menu on Northeast Corridor, Long-Distance Trains

An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest.
(Photo courtesy of Amtrak)

Amtrak announced new cafe menus featuring reduced prices for select items on Northeast Corridor (NEC) and long-distance trains, starting on August 17.

In response to customer feedback, the rail company is offering fresh, high-quality items for its breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Travelers will see 30 percent more options, such as hot meals, snacks, salads, sandwiches, lite bites, a significant increase in vegan offerings and new non-alcoholic beverages.

Some of the new or reduced-price menu items include:

—Breakfast: Bialy Egg Sandwich, Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites, and Seasonal Fruit with Mango.

—Lunch & Dinner: Smoked Turkey & Havarti Sandwich, Vegan Asian Noodle Bowl, and Blue Corn Vegan Tamale.

—Snacks: Fresh Vegetable Crudites, Beef Jerky, and Pistachios.

—Beverages: Pomegranate Juice and new hot and iced coffee selections.

Amtrak has also reduced the price of sandwiches and salads on all Acela and Northeast Regional trains for savings between $.50 and $1.50. In addition, prices have remained the same for a majority of the food and beverages items onboard.

“Making changes to our menu based on customer feedback reflects Amtrak’s commitment to enhancing their travel experience, as passengers know we are listening to their requests for improvement,” Amtrak Vice President Operations & Customer Services Robert Jordan said.

“In this time of rising costs, we are proud to offer our customers high-quality items on our menu at reduced prices,” Jordan continued.

The reimagined menus will be available on all Amtrak trains along the Northeast Corridor, such as Acela, Northeast Regional, Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express, as well as Long Distance trains such as the Capitol Limited, Cardinal and California Zephyr.

