Amtrak Kicks Off ‘Track Friday Sale’
You’ve heard of Black Friday? Welcome to Track Friday.
Amtrak this morning kicks off a post-Thanksgiving, four-day sale through Cyber Monday that offers 35% discounts on nationwide travel, including some tickets as low as $19 on select trains between Dec. 9 and April 30.
The sale is also available on additional trains including the Acela, Northeast Regional and many popular routes throughout the Amtrak network beginning Jan. 6 through April 30.
The sale is available at Amtrak.com/trackfridaysale or the Amtrak app and all fares will be automatically discounted. No discount code is needed; fares are as shown.
Just some of the specials include $39 between New York and Washington, $105 from New York to Miami, $119 from Los Angeles to Chicago and more.
The following services are included in the sale for travel between Dec. 9-April 30: California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Service, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.
The following services are included in the sale for travel between Jan. 6-April 30: Acela, Northeast Regional, Adirondack, Amtrak Cascades, Capitol Corridor, Carolinian, Downeaster, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Hiawatha,Illinois Service, Keystone Service (not valid locally between Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia), Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Heartland Flyer, Piedmont, Pennsylvanian (not valid locally between Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia) San Joaquins and Vermonter.
The sale does not include the Auto Train.
This offer is valid for Coach and Acela Business Class seats only; no upgrades permitted. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. A 25% cancellation fee applies if exchanged. Other restrictions may apply.
