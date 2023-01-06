Amtrak Launches BOGO Sale for Midweek Travel
January 06, 2023
Amtrak announced a new buy one, get one sale for coach midweek travel across New York state.
The BOGO deal is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only and runs through February 27 for travel between January 3 and February 28. Customers can receive this discount using promo code V309 at booking.
Amtrak customers can enjoy all the splendors of New York in the winter and bring their plus one for free. In addition to must-see destinations, travelers can enjoy free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times and no middle seats.
Passengers also have the ability to travel with dogs and cats up to 20 pounds for a small fee.
“Amtrak is pleased to offer the New York Midweek Winter BOGO sale so that customers and their companions can share a winter getaway,” Amtrak Assistant Vice President Darlene Abubakar said. “Together they can enjoy all that New York has to offer, such as taking in a Broadway show, exploring the scenic Hudson Valley or catching a game in Buffalo.”
In December, Amtrak revealed the first renderings of its newest trains, the Amtrak Airo series, which are scheduled to debut in 2026 on routes throughout the United States.
The Amtrak Airo will operate on several major routes, including the Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.
