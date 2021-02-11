Amtrak Launches BOGO Valentine’s Day Sale
Amtrak is offering customers a special “Buy One Get One Free Sale” for Valentine’s Day.
Starting today through February 16, travelers can purchase one ticket for as low as $25 and bring a companion along for free for nationwide travel between February 22 and August 27 by using the code C214 at checkout or amtrak.com/vdaysale.
As part of the “Amtrak Loves You” limited-time offer, travel is available on select trains nationwide, including the Auto Train, Northeast Regional, Acela, Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr and other popular routes throughout the country.
|Route
|Fare
|Route
|Fare
|Chicago – Milwaukee
|$25
|New York – Chicago
|$112
|Oklahoma City – Fort Worth
|$31
|Lorton – Sanford
|$115
|Albany – New York
|$45
|Los Angeles – Seattle
|$126
|New York – Philadelphia
|Coach: $46 Acela: $81
|Charlotte – New York
|$126
|Philadelphia – Washington, DC
|Coach: $46 Acela: $92
|Washington, DC – Atlanta
|$132
|New York – Providence
|Coach: $50 Acela: $94
|Philadelphia – Savannah
|$140
|Boston – New York
|Coach: $58 Acela: $98
|Washington, DC – New York
|Coach: $74 Acela: $128
For travelers concerned about their safety, Amtrak has implemented updated health protocols, such as mandatory facial coverings for passengers and employees, enhanced cleaning measures at stations and on each car, improved filtration systems and social distancing guidelines.
The rail company is advising customers to review state-specific advisories and restrictions that may be in place for various destinations before booking their travel.
