Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Thu February 11 2021

Amtrak Launches BOGO Valentine’s Day Sale

February 11, 2021

Amtrak Valentine’s Day sale.
PHOTO: Amtrak Valentine’s Day sale. (photo via Amtrak Media)

Amtrak is offering customers a special “Buy One Get One Free Sale” for Valentine’s Day.

Starting today through February 16, travelers can purchase one ticket for as low as $25 and bring a companion along for free for nationwide travel between February 22 and August 27 by using the code C214 at checkout or amtrak.com/vdaysale.

As part of the “Amtrak Loves You” limited-time offer, travel is available on select trains nationwide, including the Auto Train, Northeast Regional, Acela, Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr and other popular routes throughout the country.

RouteFareRouteFare
Chicago – Milwaukee$25 New York – Chicago$112
Oklahoma City – Fort Worth$31Lorton – Sanford$115
Albany – New York$45Los Angeles – Seattle$126
New York – PhiladelphiaCoach: $46 Acela: $81Charlotte – New York$126
Philadelphia – Washington, DCCoach: $46 Acela: $92Washington, DC – Atlanta$132
New York – ProvidenceCoach: $50 Acela: $94Philadelphia – Savannah$140
Boston – New YorkCoach: $58 Acela: $98Washington, DC – New YorkCoach: $74 Acela: $128

For travelers concerned about their safety, Amtrak has implemented updated health protocols, such as mandatory facial coverings for passengers and employees, enhanced cleaning measures at stations and on each car, improved filtration systems and social distancing guidelines.

The rail company is advising customers to review state-specific advisories and restrictions that may be in place for various destinations before booking their travel.

