Amtrak Launches Double Points Promotion for Guest Rewards Members
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood April 06, 2022
Amtrak announced it had launched a double points promotion for Guest Rewards members.
Running through May 22, members can earn twice the points on Amtrak travel when visiting friends and family, experiencing a musical festival, exploring a new city, having an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or relaxing at a beach.
Registration is required and available at Amtrak’s official website. For travelers who are not already Amtrak Guest Rewards members, they can join the reward program and will automatically be registered for the promotion.
“Double Points allows our customers to travel across the country and experience spring in a variety of ways, all while earning more points that can be redeemed for reward travel, upgrades and more,” Amtrak Guest Rewards Senior Director Vicky Radke said.
“Every ride counts as an Amtrak Guest Rewards member, but from now until May 22, your ride counts double,” Radke continued.
Earlier this month, Amtrak announced the latest milestone in the development of the new Acela trains with the unveiling of interior designs. As part of a partnership with Alstom, the rail company is upgrading the experience for millions of passengers and setting the stage for the next generation of train travel in America and on the Northeast Corridor.
Designed to elevate the travel experience, the new Acela offers enhancements in comfort, technology, innovation and safety on Amtrak’s most environmentally sustainable fleet of trains to date.
