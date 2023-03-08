Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Wed March 08 2023

Amtrak Launches Limited-Time Auto Train Sale

March 08, 2023

Amtrak train.
An Amtrak train. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Amtrak announced the launch of a limited-time sale for passengers ready to hit the rails on the Auto Train.

Travelers looking to skip the hassle of driving on I-95 between the Northeast and Florida are now able to book travel in Coach for as low as $29 or in a First Class private room, starting at $229, plus the cost of a vehicle.

The offer runs through March 17 and is only available on southbound journeys from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida, that run between March 10 and June 8. A three-day advanced purchase is required and blackout dates and other restrictions apply.

The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton (near Washington, D.C.) and Sanford (near Orlando), and allows passengers to travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis.

Customers traveling in Coach enjoy wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat and a large window to enjoy the view. First Class private rooms feature priority boarding, complimentary meals and a dedicated attendant onboard.

Earlier this week, Amtrak restarted its Cascades service between Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 6. The states of Washington and Oregon—which jointly sponsor and fund the Amtrak Cascades service—partnered with the rail company on the route relaunch, the first time direct service will operate between Portland and stations north of Seattle since 2020.

Last month, Amtrak provided an updated list of tips and tricks to get the most out of rail travel during the peak Spring Break holiday periods. When demand is at its highest, Amtrak will sometimes operate schedules with additional frequencies and capacity, with some typically-unreserved trains requiring reservations in advance of travel.

