Amtrak Launches Northeast Getaway Sale
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz March 23, 2021
Amtrak customers can now buy discounted tickets in the northeast from March 23 to March 26, 2021 with the Northeast Getaway Sale.
The sale is valid for one-way travel from March 30 to September 30, 2021 and is valid for trains operating from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and other cities.
Travelers can travel on the Acela in business class for $39 one way, or in coach for as low as $19 one way on trains such as the Northeast Regional, Vermonter, Silver Star, Crescent and more. Upgrades are not permitted and seating is limited.
Customers will be able to bring on two carry-on bags and two personal items, as well as have access to free Wi-Fi. Customers can also bring small pets with them on many trains.
Masks are required onboard trains for anyone older than two years of age. Enhanced cleaning and air filtration systems are standard for each train, as well as social distancing measures. Contactless measures have also been upgraded. One of these measures is the Amtrak app, which allows guests to purchase tickets online and board contact-free with scannable e-tickets.
For more information, please visit Amtrak.com.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS