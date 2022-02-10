Last updated: 02:07 PM ET, Thu February 10 2022

Amtrak Launches Valentine's Day Buy One, Get One Free Sale

Lacey Pfalz February 10, 2022

Amtrak's Capitol Limited
Amtrak's Capitol Limited travels through the Allegheny Mountains between Pittsburgh and Cumberland during peak fall foliage season. (Photo courtesy of Amtrak)

Amtrak launched a new Valentine’s Day offer for couples in love, offering a buy one, get one free sale on nationwide rail travel now through February 16.

The Amtrak Loves You Sale is available for travel between March 1 and August 31, 2022. Guests can receive the discount by entering the discount code V214 during checkout. The promotion is only available for two adult fares. An upgrade to sleeper cabins is not permitted; the offer cannot be combined with other current promotions.

Regional routes for two under this promotion could be as low as $18. The route between Philadelphia and New York and the route between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in coach class are only $18.

Meanwhile, national routes between cities like New York and Chicago are as low as $90, making it easy for couples, family members and friends to travel affordably to where they need to go, whether it be across the country or to a nearby vacation destination.

Amtrak allows two personal items and two carry-on bags onboard for each passenger. Small pets are also allowed without a certification as a service animal.

For more information, please visit Amtrak.

