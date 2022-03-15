Amtrak Offering Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free Sale
Travelers wanting to travel by train can now bring a companion for free when they purchase a roomette with Amtrak for a limited time.
Between March 15 and 21, travelers can bring along a companion when they purchase a roomette for travel between March 16 and May 22, 2022 and use the code C450 upon checkout. Roomettes offer greater privacy than individual seats, with a picture window, towels and linens as well as access to a restroom with a shower. Attendants provide turndown service each night, help with luggage and provide meals.
Train travelers who purchase roomettes, the first category of private rooms on Amtrak trains, receive free lounge access in major stations, priority boarding and free meals while onboard.
During the sale, travelers can travel between Chicago and New Orleans for $319 or between Sacramento and Salt Lake City for $239. Available routes include California Zephyr, Capital Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.
“Private rooms provide travelers with a first class, one-of-a-kind experience to see the country,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “With our nationwide Roomette flash sale, customers can travel comfortably in their own space and share the experience with a companion — across several world-famous routes and to many great destinations.”
This flash sale is not combinable with other offers.
For more information, please click here.
