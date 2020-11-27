Amtrak Offers 50 Percent Sale for ‘Track Friday’
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Rich Thomaselli November 27, 2020
It’s not just Black Friday.
It’s Track Friday.
Amtrak today announced its fifth annual "Track Friday Sale" offering half-off fares with prices as low as $15 on some routes.
The sale starts today and runs through Monday, Nov. 30, for travel between Dec. 8, 2020 and April 30, 2021.
The sale is available on Amtrak.com and all fares will be automatically discounted. No discount code is needed.
Fare sales include as low as $15 between Richmond, Va. and Washington D.C.; $23 between Albany, N.Y. and New York City; $25 between New York and Providence, R.I.; $28 between Washington D.C. and Philadelphia; $28 between New York and Philadelphia; $29 between New York and Boston; $63 on the Chicago-Denver route; $81 from New York to Miami; and $92 from Los Angeles to Seattle, among other great discounts.
Before traveling on Amtrak, customers should review state-specific travel advisories and restrictions that may be in place for various destinations.
