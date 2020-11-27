Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Fri November 27 2020

Amtrak Offers 50 Percent Sale for ‘Track Friday’

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Rich Thomaselli November 27, 2020

Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston's South Station
PHOTO: Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston's South Station. (photo via drnadig/iStock Unreleased)

It’s not just Black Friday.

It’s Track Friday.

ADVERTISING

Amtrak today announced its fifth annual "Track Friday Sale" offering half-off fares with prices as low as $15 on some routes.

You May Also Like

Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston Travelers Can Feel Even Safer on Amtrak With Increased... Car Rental & Rail

Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston Amtrak Announces Kids Ride Free Sale Car Rental & Rail

Amtrak Amtrak Gears up for Socially Distant Holiday Travel Car Rental & Rail

amtrak, train, rail Amtrak Auto Train Offering Roomette Flash Sale Car Rental & Rail

Amtrak Amtrak Provides Real-Time Look at Seat Availability Car Rental & Rail

The sale starts today and runs through Monday, Nov. 30, for travel between Dec. 8, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

The sale is available on Amtrak.com and all fares will be automatically discounted. No discount code is needed.

Fare sales include as low as $15 between Richmond, Va. and Washington D.C.; $23 between Albany, N.Y. and New York City; $25 between New York and Providence, R.I.; $28 between Washington D.C. and Philadelphia; $28 between New York and Philadelphia; $29 between New York and Boston; $63 on the Chicago-Denver route; $81 from New York to Miami; and $92 from Los Angeles to Seattle, among other great discounts.

Before traveling on Amtrak, customers should review state-specific travel advisories and restrictions that may be in place for various destinations.

For more information on Amtrak

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Enterprise ROAD Forward initiative

Enterprise Holdings Unveils New Initiative Focusing on Social,...

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Brightline to Build High-Speed Rail Station at Walt Disney World Resort

Planning a 2021 Trip With Alaska Railroad

Enterprise Teams With Clorox to Enhance Cleaning Procedures

Rocky Mountaineer to Launch New Train Journey in US Southwest

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS