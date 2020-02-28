Amtrak Offers Two-Day Leap Year Sale
Mackenzie Cullen February 28, 2020
To celebrate the extra day in February, Amtrak is offering customers 50 percent off ticket purchases with its Leap Year Sale. From February 28-29, travelers can receive half-off coach tickets for travel between March 7 and April 8, 2020.
The discount is valid for travel on all segments of the Cascades, Heartland Flyer, Hiawatha, Illinois Services, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner and San Joaquins, and on select segments of the California Zephyr, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle.
Amtrak encourages travelers to experience a unique cross-country trip that only the rail line can provide. Passengers aboard Amtrak are permitted two personal items and two carry-on bags. Trains provide Wi-Fi so customers can freely use their smartphones and electronics. Amtrak also allows small pets on most trains.
The Leap Year Sale is only valid for coach seats and is not combinable with any other discount offer. No upgrades are allowed. Fares are non-refundable. For more information, visit amtrak.com/leap-year-sale.
