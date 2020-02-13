Amtrak Offers Valentine’s Day Buy One, Get One Free Sale
To show the power of love, Amtrak announced Thursday it would offer a Valentine’s Day Buy One, Get One Free Sale.
The rail company’s Valentine’s Day deal, which runs through February 17, gives travelers the chance to purchase one coach ticket and get the second free for nationwide travel between March 9 and August 30, with no blackout dates
To receive the discounted tickets, passengers must use the code V214 at checkout or through Amtrak’s official website. Amtrak officials said the free ticket would make for an ideal Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one in the traveler’s life.
Forget chocolates and flowers, give the gift of travel, as two passengers can travel together for as low as $29.
The discount is valid for travel across Amtrak’s national network including most long-distance routes. The deal is also eligible on Acela, Adirondack, Carolinian/Piedmont, Cascades, Downeaster, Downstate Illinois Services, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Heartland Flyer, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, San Joaquins, Valley Flyer, Vermonter and reserved sections of the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service.
In addition to low prices and a wide variety of route choices, Amtrak also offers one of the most generous luggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.
The rail company also offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times, the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, ample legroom and no middle seat.
