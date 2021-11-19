Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Fri November 19 2021

Amtrak Prepared for Busy Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood November 19, 2021

Amtrak's Capitol Limited
Amtrak's Capitol Limited travels through the Allegheny Mountains between Pittsburgh and Cumberland during peak fall foliage season. (Photo courtesy of Amtrak)

Amtrak announced it is ready to help customers travel safely and comfortably during the busiest travel week of the year.

As travelers reconnect with friends and family, the rail company said customers should buy tickets in advance due to increased demand. The busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Amtrak is also helping passengers travel in confidence through its extensive safety measures implemented under the guidance of a medical director and partnership with George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“With more than 500 destinations nationwide, Amtrak customers can avoid traffic, and enjoy free Wi-Fi on most trains, an easy boarding process, plenty of leg room and no middle seat as they travel to celebrate the holiday,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said.

“We want to ensure our customers feel a renewed sense of confidence when they travel with us this holiday season,” Flynn continued.

Some of the measures implemented to protect travelers and make the journey easier include mandatory facial coverings, onboard air filtration systems, real-time seat availability, no change fees through January 4 and touch-free options through the Amtrak app.

Last month, Amtrak announced it would replace its Quik-Trak kiosks, which have been in service across the nation for almost two decades, with over 200 new kiosks across 150 stations, featuring an updated interface that minimizes touching.

