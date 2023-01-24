Amtrak Restarting Pacific Surfliner Service
The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will restore weekend service between San Diego and Los Angeles, starting on February 4.
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency announced the passenger rail service between Oceanside and Irvine would run again on Saturdays and Sundays after the route was suspended on September 30, 2022.
The restored Pacific Surfliner service includes Southbound trains (562, 564, 770, 774, 580, 784, and 588) and Northbound trains (765, 567, 777, 581, 785, 591, and 595).
Amtrak suspended the route when safety officials noticed movement of the tracks and the adjacent hillside. Emergency construction work started a short time later and stabilized the tracks in south San Clemente, clearing the way for some rail service to resume.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and I want to thank our customers for their patience during this extended track closure,” LOSSAN Agency Managing Director Jason Jewell said. “We're excited to resume weekend Pacific Surfliner train service between Los Angeles and San Diego.”
The Pacific Surfliner will only operate on weekends while construction continues on weekdays until the project is completed in March.
Since the closure, Amtrak has operated shuttle buses between Irvine and Oceanside stations to maintain vital connections between Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties.
Limited train service to San Juan Capistrano was restored on October 31, 2022.
