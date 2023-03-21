Amtrak to Restart Adirondack Service Between New York, Canada
Amtrak announced the resumption of train service between New York City and Montreal via the Adirondack train, starting on April 3.
In conjunction with VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail), the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and other federal agencies, tickets for the returning service are now available.
“I am so pleased to celebrate the return of Amtrak’s Adirondack service connecting New York City and Montreal via Albany and the North Country,” Senator Charles E. Schumer said.
“For three years, this vital link connecting New York and Canada has been suspended as a pandemic measure,” Schumer continued. “But beginning April 3, New York will again be all aboard the Adirondack.”
The first northbound Adirondack train will depart Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station (NYP) at 8:41 a.m. on April 3 and arrive in Canada’s Gare Centrale/Central Station in Montreal at 8:16 p.m. for the first time since 2020.
The first southbound Adirondack train will depart Montreal at 11:10 a.m. on April 4 and arrive at NYP at 10:15 p.m. Additional popular destinations on the Adirondack include Albany-Rensselaer, Poughkeepsie, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady, New York.
“The Adirondack line’s years-long closure has been economically harmful to many of the communities along its route,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said. “I urged Amtrak to reopen the line for months and I’m proud to be announcing that it will be resuming service ahead of the busy summer tourist season.”
In addition to the standard entry documentation requirements, the Canadian and U.S. Governments have several additional protocols travelers must follow to enter each country.
