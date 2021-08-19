Last updated: 10:07 AM ET, Thu August 19 2021

Amtrak To Restore Coast Starlight Service on August 23

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz August 19, 2021

Amtrak's Coast Starlight
Amtrak's Coast Starlight (photo via Amtrak)

Amtrak will restart service between Seattle and Los Angeles on the Coast Starlight train on August 23, following repairs on its infrastructure that were damaged by the large wildfires in Northern California.

The restoration of the route has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule, just in time for the Labor Day holiday. The route travels between Seattle and Los Angeles, traveling through Santa Barbara, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Portland, featuring some of the best views of the sea, mountains, valleys and forests that make the West Coast so beautiful along the way.

The Coast Starlight includes private room options, which include free access to train station lounges and meals onboard. Passengers can bring two checked bags and two carry-on bags for free on any Amtrak train. Guests who book train travel at least fourteen days in advance can save 20 percent with Saver Fares.

Amtrak has also implemented many health and safety measures to make traveling by train safer throughout the pandemic. Digital and contactless check-in and tickets, better sanitization methods and a mask mandate that adheres to the federal government’s mandate for public transportation are only some of the ways Amtrak works to make traveling safer.

To learn more, please visit Amtrak.com.

Lacey Pfalz
