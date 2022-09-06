Amtrak Unveils Enhancements for Share Fare Program
Amtrak announced that it has enhanced the popular Share Fare program to allow groups of up to eight people can save big with a total discount of as much as 60 percent off.
To be eligible, all passengers must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued jointly, with larger groups receiving bigger discounts. The Share Fare program can be found on the rail company’s official website.
Reservations for Share Fares must be made at least two days before travel and are applicable on most published prices. The discounts are available across the country on Coach and Acela Business Class tickets using promo code V291 for travel on certain trains.
|Number of Passengers
|Passenger 1
|Groups of 2
|Groups of 3
|Groups of 4
|Groups of 5
|Groups of 6
|Groups of 7
|Groups of 8
|Discount
|Pay Regular Fare
|Pay Regular Fare
|17% off all Fares
|30% off all Fares
|39% off all Fares
|47% off all Fares
|54% off all Fares
|60% off all Fares
The offer is not valid on the Amtrak Hiawatha, Capitol Corridor, Keystone Service, Canadian section of the Maple Leaf, Canadian section of the Adirondack, Canadian section of Cascades, Pacific Surfliner and Pennsylvanian.
The Share Fare program is not combinable with any other discount offer, and is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased and a 25 percent cancellation fee.
Here are the routes that the Share Fare program can be used:
The Northeast Corridor
—Washington-Baltimore-Philadelphia-New York-Boston (Acela, Northeast Regional)
—Virginia – Richmond-Norfolk-Roanoke (Northeast Regional)
California
—San Francisco Bay Area / Sacramento – Bakersfield/Southern California (San Joaquins)
Illinois
—Chicago – Quincy/St. Louis/Carbondale (Illinois Service)
Maine
—Brunswick-Portland-Boston (Downeaster)
Michigan
—Chicago – Grand Rapids/East Lansing – Port Huron/Detroit – Pontiac (Michigan Service)
Missouri
—St. Louis – Jefferson City – Kansas City, MO (Missouri River Runner)
New York
—New York – Albany (Adirondack)
—New York – Albany – Syracuse – Rochester – Buffalo – Niagara Falls, NY (Empire Service)
—New York – Albany – Syracuse – Niagara Falls, NY (Maple Leaf)
North Carolina
—New York – Richmond – Raleigh – Charlotte (Carolinian / Piedmont)
Oklahoma/Texas
—Oklahoma City – Fort Worth (Heartland Flyer)
Oregon/Washington
—Seattle – Tacoma – Portland – Salem – Eugene (Cascades)
Vermont
—Burlington-Rutland-Albany-New York (Ethan Allen Express)
—St. Albans – Essex Junction (Burlington) – Springfield – New York – Washington, D.C. (Vermonter)
