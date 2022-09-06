Last updated: 10:23 AM ET, Tue September 06 2022

Amtrak Unveils Enhancements for Share Fare Program

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood September 06, 2022

Friends waiting for the train at station.
Friends waiting for the train at station. (photo via FG Trade / E+)

Amtrak announced that it has enhanced the popular Share Fare program to allow groups of up to eight people can save big with a total discount of as much as 60 percent off.

To be eligible, all passengers must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued jointly, with larger groups receiving bigger discounts. The Share Fare program can be found on the rail company’s official website.

ADVERTISING

Reservations for Share Fares must be made at least two days before travel and are applicable on most published prices. The discounts are available across the country on Coach and Acela Business Class tickets using promo code V291 for travel on certain trains.

Number of PassengersPassenger 1Groups of 2Groups of 3Groups of 4Groups of 5Groups of 6Groups of 7Groups of 8
DiscountPay Regular FarePay Regular Fare17% off all Fares30% off all Fares39% off all Fares47% off all Fares54% off all Fares60% off all Fares

The offer is not valid on the Amtrak Hiawatha, Capitol Corridor, Keystone Service, Canadian section of the Maple Leaf, Canadian section of the Adirondack, Canadian section of Cascades, Pacific Surfliner and Pennsylvanian.

The Share Fare program is not combinable with any other discount offer, and is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased and a 25 percent cancellation fee.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Business team working together with laptops and charts

Travelport, Amex Global Business Travel Renew Partnership

Friends with American flag.

US Remains Top Travel and Tourism Market

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Even Smaller Destinations Are Reaping Tourism Benefits of 2022

Group of friends on the beach having fun

World’s Happiest Vacation Destinations for 2022 Revealed

Here are the routes that the Share Fare program can be used:

The Northeast Corridor

—Washington-Baltimore-Philadelphia-New York-Boston (Acela, Northeast Regional)

—Virginia – Richmond-Norfolk-Roanoke (Northeast Regional)

California

—San Francisco Bay Area / Sacramento – Bakersfield/Southern California (San Joaquins)

Illinois

—Chicago – Quincy/St. Louis/Carbondale (Illinois Service)

Maine

—Brunswick-Portland-Boston (Downeaster)

Michigan

—Chicago – Grand Rapids/East Lansing – Port Huron/Detroit – Pontiac (Michigan Service)

Missouri

—St. Louis – Jefferson City – Kansas City, MO (Missouri River Runner)

New York

—New York – Albany (Adirondack)

—New York – Albany – Syracuse – Rochester – Buffalo – Niagara Falls, NY (Empire Service)

—New York – Albany – Syracuse – Niagara Falls, NY (Maple Leaf)

North Carolina

—New York – Richmond – Raleigh – Charlotte (Carolinian / Piedmont)

Oklahoma/Texas

—Oklahoma City – Fort Worth (Heartland Flyer)

Oregon/Washington

—Seattle – Tacoma – Portland – Salem – Eugene (Cascades)

Vermont

—Burlington-Rutland-Albany-New York (Ethan Allen Express)

—St. Albans – Essex Junction (Burlington) – Springfield – New York – Washington, D.C. (Vermonter)

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Amtrak

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest.

Amtrak Debuts New Cafe Menu on Northeast Corridor,...

Amtrak

Amtrak Launches Flash Sale on Auto Train Fares

Rail Travel and Tourism is Back on Track in Latin America

Lyft Reports Record Earnings for Second Quarter

Amtrak Restores Vermont’s Ethan Allen Express Route

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS