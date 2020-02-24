Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Amtrak Vacations Announces Upgrade and Save Sale

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Vacations Mackenzie Cullen February 24, 2020

Amtrak Vacations
PHOTO: A private Roomette on board Amtrak. (photo via Amtrak Vacations)

From February 26 to March 6, 2020, travelers will have the opportunity to take advantage of Amtrak Vacations’ Upgrade and Save Sale.

During this time period, couples will save when upgrading to a Bedroom or Roomette accommodation. Guests who upgrade to a private Bedroom will save $300, while guests who upgrade to a private Roomette will save $200.

Travelers who book an Amtrak trip using the Upgrade and Save Sale can either choose any train vacation or allow Amtrak Vacations to build a custom itinerary. Some Amtrak Vacations’ most popular vacations include Rails to the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park Express and Grand Rail Experience. To see more itineraries and vacations, visit the Amtrak Vacations website.

Amenities aboard an Amtrak private bedroom include two adult berths, an in-room sink and vanity as well as an enclosed toilet and shower. Private roomettes include an upper and lower berth and a restroom and shower located in the car.

In addition to private sleeping accommodations, passengers who upgrade will enjoy all meals onboard the train, priority boarding, fresh linens and towels, and access to the train station private lounge where available.

