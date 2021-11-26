Amtrak’s ‘Track Friday’ Sale Is Underway
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Rich Thomaselli November 26, 2021
On the annual bacchanalia known as Black Friday, Amtrak’s own version of a sale – ‘Track Friday’ – kicked off this morning.
The railways’ buy one/get one offer for travel in the Northeast is now underway for three days only, concluding on Cyber Monday, November 29.
Travel is good from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and through Virginia.
The limited-time sale is valid for travel between Jan. 4, 2022, and April 30, 2022 in Coach on select trains traveling in the Northeast and Acela Business Class.
Customers can receive the discount by visiting Amtrak’s website or entering code C240 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app. Customer and companion must travel together and must be reserved in the same reservation.
Be advised, the discount is not available on all trains at all times, and there is a blackout date from April 15 to April 24, 2022 for all service.
This offer is valid for Coach on select trains in the Northeast and Acela Business Class seats only; no upgrades permitted.
Amtrak is touting its differences from airline travel by noting an easier boarding process, free Wi-Fi and the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”). Customers can travel with small pets on many trains, enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.
Amtrak said its trains are following safety measures under the guidance of a medical director. Face masks are required.
Amtrak is waiving all change fees for reservations made by Jan. 4, 2022.
