Avis Budget Group Provides Leadership Update
Car Rental & Rail Avis Budget Group December 31, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Car rental customers should be taking note of the executive changes at Avis.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joe Ferraro, President, Americas, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Ferraro’s appointment reflects the previously announced departure at year-end of Larry De Shon, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Leonard S. Coleman, Chairman of the Board, said: “During his 40 years at Avis Budget Group, Joe Ferraro has proven that he is a strong and dynamic leader, and we are pleased to name him our Interim CEO. As President of the Americas division for the last five years, Joe has driven operational excellence across our business in the Americas. We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at Avis Budget Group, and we are confident that Joe and the rest of our management team will continue to provide steady leadership as we continue our search for a permanent CEO.”
“I am pleased to step into the Interim CEO role,” said Mr. Ferraro. “Over the course of my career with the Company, I have seen firsthand how our success is driven by our commitment to delivering quality service for our customers and performance for our shareholders. I look forward to working with our entire global team to continue to execute on our strategy.”
In connection with Mr. Ferraro’s role as Interim CEO, Izzy Martins, Chief Financial Officer, Americas, will serve as Interim President, Americas. Ms. Martins has been with Avis Budget Group for 15 years in a number of senior strategic and financial roles.
Mr. Coleman concluded: “On behalf of the Board and everyone at Avis Budget Group, I’d like once again to thank Larry for his many contributions and years of extraordinary leadership.”
Avis Budget Group’s CEO Search Committee, led by Director Lynn Krominga, Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent CEO.
SOURCE: Avis Budget Group press release.
For more information on Avis Budget Group
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS